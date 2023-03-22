Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Zia Smoke BBQ food truck opening new restaurant location

Zia Smoke BBQ food truck opening new restaurant location
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Gibson County food truck is adding a permanent location in Oakland City.

Zia Smoke BBQ is a veteran family-owned operation that specializes in smoking meat with New Mexico flavors.

The family began selling their food as a pop-up vendor before moving into a food truck.

After much community support, the owners decided to own a building designated for selling their barbeque.

Co-owner Mollie Ayres says this won’t be the end of traveling with the food truck and certainly not the end of expanding their menu.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery
Mark "Nick" Edge
Another arrest made in illegal gambling investigation
4:30 p.m. coverage at Evansville standoff
VCSO: Suspect dies after 6 hour standoff in Evansville
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot
Evansville business owners raise concerns over noise ordinance revisions
Evansville business owner raises concerns over noise ordinance revisions

Latest News

Warrick Humane Society to host low-cost vaccination clinic.
Warrick Humane Society to host low-cost vaccination clinic.
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
Man arrested after crashing vehicle while drinking and driving
.
Edge Ice Center to hold discounted public skating sessions
New school resource positions coming to Gibson Co.
New school resource positions coming to Gibson Co.