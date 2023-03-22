Zia Smoke BBQ food truck opening new restaurant location
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Gibson County food truck is adding a permanent location in Oakland City.
Zia Smoke BBQ is a veteran family-owned operation that specializes in smoking meat with New Mexico flavors.
The family began selling their food as a pop-up vendor before moving into a food truck.
After much community support, the owners decided to own a building designated for selling their barbeque.
Co-owner Mollie Ayres says this won’t be the end of traveling with the food truck and certainly not the end of expanding their menu.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.