Zia Smoke BBQ food truck opening new restaurant location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Gibson County food truck is adding a permanent location in Oakland City.

Zia Smoke BBQ is a veteran family-owned operation that specializes in smoking meat with New Mexico flavors.

The family began selling their food as a pop-up vendor before moving into a food truck.

After much community support, the owners decided to own a building designated for selling their barbeque.

Co-owner Mollie Ayres says this won’t be the end of traveling with the food truck and certainly not the end of expanding their menu.

