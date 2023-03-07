Polar Plunge
Funeral plans set for Deputy Hacker
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office lost a deputy in the line of duty.

Officials met Tuesday to share and discuss funeral plans for Deputy Asson Hacker.

Deputy Hacker died after falling ill during training March 2.

Hacker joined the sheriff’s office in December of last year.

He was an active member of the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73, and it is encouraging businesses and residents to lower flags to half staff in recognition of Deputy Hacker’s death and family’s sacrifice.

VCSO is anticipating a continued outpour of support on Thursday.

“I think Evansville’s a pretty special place when it comes to law enforcement. We see some our sister and brother agencies around the country don’t seem to have the same level of support Evansville offers its police officers and sheriff’s. You can see that level of support manifest itself in the overwhelming outpouring that the community has offered us. It is something that is deeply appreciated and not something I or the rest of my staff will forget,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Deputy Hacker’s funeral is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

We will stream the service live for the public.

While the funeral is going on, the Evansville Police Department will be responding to calls to the sheriff’s office.

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Posey County Sheriff’s office will be assisting with runs in Vanderburgh County as well.

Monetary contributions to the Hacker family can be made at any Old National Bank branch in Evansville.

