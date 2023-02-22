Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Parents voice concerns about child safety at SGSC school board meeting

Parents voice concerns about child safety at SGSC school board meeting
By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Parents filled the South Gibson Corporation School Board meeting Wednesday following a trespassing incident at Haubstadt Community School earlier this month.

Several parents voiced their concerns for the safety of their children.

They say that there wasn’t enough done to keep students safe and parents weren’t told about the incident.

Some parents even called for punitive action against the principal of Haubstadt Community School.

The school board declined to comment on the matter when asked by our 14 News crew.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
21-year-old Raleigh Lamar
Update: Victim identified in Cross Creek Apartments murder
Caleb Berfanger
EPD: Man bites officer during drug-related medical emergency
Adrienne Ayers and Bruce Beckwith
EPD: Two arrested after breaking no contact orders against each other
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance

Latest News

Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered
Evansville man to be sentenced Wednesday for attempted murdered
Tri-State Ukrainian woman reflects on Russia/Ukraine war 1 year later
Tri-State Ukrainian woman reflects on Russia/Ukraine war 1 year later
A couple Evansville restaurants bring Mardi Gras to to the Tri-State
Evansville restaurants bring Mardi Gras to to the Tri-State
'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' coming to Evansville
‘Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show’ coming to Evansville