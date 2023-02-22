Parents voice concerns about child safety at SGSC school board meeting

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Parents filled the South Gibson Corporation School Board meeting Wednesday following a trespassing incident at Haubstadt Community School earlier this month.

Several parents voiced their concerns for the safety of their children.

They say that there wasn’t enough done to keep students safe and parents weren’t told about the incident.

Some parents even called for punitive action against the principal of Haubstadt Community School.

The school board declined to comment on the matter when asked by our 14 News crew.

