EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location.

Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location.

The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville.

The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville.

