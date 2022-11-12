JR’s Expedited Freight provides new shelter for CDL trainees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local freight company is partnering with Ivy Tech and DriveCo hoping to put more truck drivers on the road.

JR’s Expedited Freight, a Rexing company is providing a new shelter to keep students going through CDL training out of the elements year-round.

Officials say there is a shortage of truck drivers across the country and they are hoping to fill that void.

“Obviously Vanderburgh County is one of the highest areas with the most number of job needs for CDL drivers,” says Vic Chamness, Ivy Tech Educational Technology Coordinator. “Jasper out of our ten county region is second. So there’s a lot of need for CDL training up there as well and that’s one of the reasons we have strategically put some of that training in that particular geographic area.”

Officials say truck drivers are the second most needed employee right now, behind nurses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.