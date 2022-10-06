League of Women Voters holding forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana is hosting a forum for Indiana House of Representative Candidates who are in competitive races.

It will be for candidates in districts 75, 76, 77, 78.

The forum is set for Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Browning Rooms at Evansville Central Library.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.

