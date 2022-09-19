Championship parade for Aces to be hosted on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces will be celebrated in the only way Vegas can with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, county officials announced.

Following the Aces’ WNBA championship win, the city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will start at Caesars Palace, continuing on Las Vegas Boulevard south, ending at a stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains. There, the team and coaching staff will make remarks along with Governor Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Performances will include the Full Tilt Dance Crew, High Rollers, the in-game hosts and the Aces DJ. Chet Buchanan, radio host and Aces PA announcer, will be the emcee.

The rally and parade is free and open to the public.

ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING

For the parade, Las Vegas Boulevard will close between Flamingo and Bellagio drive from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to set up for the event. The roads near Caesars Palace and Flamingo Road will also experience rolling closures.

Parking will also be available at nearby self-parking garages and the standard rates.

