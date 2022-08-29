Jackie Young named most improved player

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFIE) - Princeton’s Jackie Young has been named the 2022 Kia America Most Improved Player.

That’s on top of her other titles just this year, including WNBA All-Star, and Commissioner’s Cup Champion.

The Olympic gold medalist remains Indiana’s all time leading scorer in high school basketball.

The Las Vegas Aces shared her stats saying “The numbers don’t lie.”

2021: 12.2 PPG // 4.1 RPG // 3.2 APG // 1.1 SPG // 25% 3P%

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: 𝟏𝟓.𝟗 𝐏𝐏𝐆 // 𝟒.𝟒 𝐑𝐏𝐆 // 𝟑.𝟗 𝐀𝐏𝐆 // 𝟏.𝟒 𝐒𝐏𝐆 // 𝟒𝟑% 𝟑𝐏%

