Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities.

The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and interact with others.

Foundation officials say this is the third location they have around Indiana, and they partner with 50 vendors to sell their work across the U.S. and Canada.

They say their work creates an impact not only in the lives of those who work there, but also the community at large.

”They’re just so much happier, and our communities are kinder,” said Alex and Ali Foundation President Jennifer Grimm Parker. “Our communities are better with them actively involved, and so this is what we want. We’re making our communities a better place to be.”

The Hope Gallery will fully open on August 8, and foundation officials hope for it to be a safe place for people with developmental disabilities to work.

They say they currently have 12 team members working there, and they get to learn weaving, sewing, as well as how to make cards, artwork and more.

The timing of their soft opening comes just days after National Disability Independence Day on July 26.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.