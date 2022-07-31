Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities

Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities.

The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and interact with others.

Foundation officials say this is the third location they have around Indiana, and they partner with 50 vendors to sell their work across the U.S. and Canada.

They say their work creates an impact not only in the lives of those who work there, but also the community at large.

”They’re just so much happier, and our communities are kinder,” said Alex and Ali Foundation President Jennifer Grimm Parker. “Our communities are better with them actively involved, and so this is what we want. We’re making our communities a better place to be.”

The Hope Gallery will fully open on August 8, and foundation officials hope for it to be a safe place for people with developmental disabilities to work.

They say they currently have 12 team members working there, and they get to learn weaving, sewing, as well as how to make cards, artwork and more.

The timing of their soft opening comes just days after National Disability Independence Day on July 26.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Stephen Wainman
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom