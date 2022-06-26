6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in Henderson early Sunday morning.

They say it happened around 12:20 a.m. near Wolf Hills Road and US 41 North, just before the twin bridges.

According to a press release, deputies found one car flipped over the guard rail, resting on its side on an embankment. The driver of that vehicle was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Groves. Thomas also had his wife, 41-year-old Tiffany Groves as a passenger, and two others identified as 23-year-old Bradley Sandberg and 22-year-old Ella Sandberg.

HPD says Ella and Tiffany were extricated from the car and then all four were taken to the hospital.

According to a press release, the driver of the second car was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Evansville, Indiana. A 16-year-old juvenile, also from Evansville, was in the passenger seat. Both were taken to the hospital.

