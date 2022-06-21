Birthday Club
Ohio teen accused of stabbing brother to death

A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
By Mike Schell, Courtney King and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 15-year-old girl was charged Monday in the killing of her brother in Ohio, WXIX reported.

Monday morning around 11 a.m., Springfield Township officers were called to a home where they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but died there.

The investigation determined the teen boy was stabbed by his 15-year-old sister, officials said. She was arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities have not said what led up to Monday’s stabbing.

“I’m just lost of words,” another sibling said. “You wouldn’t think that, like, my little sister, killing my little brother. Yeah I’m just lost for words.”

Their sister’s arrest is just as shocking.

“She’s also a good kid, so I don’t think she intentionally meant to do that,” another sibling said. “There was just a little argument, you know. Out of anger, she probably did it, but I don’t think she really meant to do it.”

Jackie Brewton lives nearby and was having lunch with her son, Tino Brewton, when she saw police officers arrive on Monday.

Jackie Brewton said her son ran over to the victim to try and help him.

“He took his shirt off to start compressions on the boy’s chest,” she said. “He said the stab wound was like somewhere in between his heart and his lung.”

Tino Brewton said he was talking to the boy to figure out what happened.

“I tried to keep him talking because he had been stabbed,” Tino Brewton said. “He kept saying his sister stabbed him.”

