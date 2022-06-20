Birthday Club
Siciliano Subs, Charcuterie under new ownership
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of popular West Side eateries are under new ownership.

The now former owners of Siciliano Subs and Siciliano Charcuterie, David and Danielle Hodge, posted on social media that both businesses are now in new hands.

No word yet on who the new owners are, but the Hodge’s are calling them one of the hardest working families in the Tri-State.

They note the Siciliano brand will remain a family business with the same menu items.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

