Siciliano Subs, Charcuterie under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of popular West Side eateries are under new ownership.

The now former owners of Siciliano Subs and Siciliano Charcuterie, David and Danielle Hodge, posted on social media that both businesses are now in new hands.

No word yet on who the new owners are, but the Hodge’s are calling them one of the hardest working families in the Tri-State.

They note the Siciliano brand will remain a family business with the same menu items.

