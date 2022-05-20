Deaconess Midtown receiving $12M for renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Midtown Hospital is getting a $12 million renovation.

Hospital officials say they will be renovating two of their current intensive care units as part of a reinvestment plan. Deaconess Midtown currently has three ICUs, but they will combine two of the rooms into one. The last ICU upgrade was back in 1994.

Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy says renovations will also be made to create a new waiting room for families.

“The families are much more integrated in care today, than it was back in the 90s,” McCoy said. “Having more space for families in the room, and there’s a lot more equipment now to take care of patients than it was 25 years ago. Having room for that equipment to be in the room requires more space.”

They are also planning to modernize staff work areas and nurses’ stations. The work is expected to be done by the summer of 2023.

