Large pieces of hail falling down across Tri-State

By Brady Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some large hail has been coming down from storms passing through the Tri-State area on Thursday.

[ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening]

From Poseyville straight through to Perry County, viewers have sent videos and pictures of huge chunks of hail.

14 News spoke with Hunter Nowlan out in Poseyville. He’s just on his learner’s permit and had to learn how to drive in this weather, saying his car got some damage.

“As a new driver in that 60-mile-per-hour wind, swaying back and forth, it was really scary,” Nowlan said. “This is my car, so I was scared more for the car than for myself.”

Please feel free to share your pictures and videos below:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

