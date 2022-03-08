Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

EMT accused of bringing drugs to inmates in Henderson

Newscast Recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is an ongoing investigation at the Henderson County Detention Center after the arrest of a medical contract employee and two inmates.

The jailer says Monday, Lindsey Bradley was arrested after she provided suboxone to inmates.

Lindsey Bradley
Lindsey Bradley(Henderson County Jail)

She says Bradley was employed by medical contract company, Quality Correctional Care, as an EMT.

Bradley was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, 2nd degree and promoting contraband, 1st degree.

Authorities say she later received added charges of promoting contraband, 1st degree, trafficking of a controlled substance, 1st degree, and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container.

Inmates Brandon Bethel and Joseph Carter were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree and promoting contraband, 1st degree. A mugshot for Carter was not available at the time of this report.

Brandon Bethel
Brandon Bethel(Henderson County Jail)
Newscast recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look