EMT accused of bringing drugs to inmates in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is an ongoing investigation at the Henderson County Detention Center after the arrest of a medical contract employee and two inmates.

The jailer says Monday, Lindsey Bradley was arrested after she provided suboxone to inmates.

Lindsey Bradley (Henderson County Jail)

She says Bradley was employed by medical contract company, Quality Correctional Care, as an EMT.

Bradley was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, 2nd degree and promoting contraband, 1st degree.

Authorities say she later received added charges of promoting contraband, 1st degree, trafficking of a controlled substance, 1st degree, and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container.

Inmates Brandon Bethel and Joseph Carter were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree and promoting contraband, 1st degree. A mugshot for Carter was not available at the time of this report.

Brandon Bethel (Henderson County Jail)

