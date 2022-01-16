‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return to Tri-State area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stars of Major League Baseball shined brightly on Evansville this weekend at the annual “Night Of Memories” event.

The Tri-State Hot Stove League has been putting on the “Night of Memories” fundraising event for nearly 30 years, but the event was derailed by COVID-19 in 2021.

With an all-star cast in town, the event returned in grand fashion at a brand new location. The “Night of Memories” was held inside the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday.

Headliners for the highly anticipated event included Baseball Hall of Fame relief pitcher Goose Gossage, five-time MLB All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones and former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star outfielder Ray Lankford.

Annual Tri-State Hot Stove League Night of Memories fundraiser happening today!

Truly an all-star cast for this year!

Story later on @14News @ 10!



I have a lot more pics of everyone who was in that I’ll share later, but here’s former Brave, Andruw Jones! @Braves @tshotstove pic.twitter.com/psfL4C6tyq — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) January 15, 2022

Also in attendance were former Cardinals’ pitcher Al Hrabosky, Central graduate and World Series champion Aaron Barrett, Mater Dei alumnus and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, Reitz graduate and New York Yankees minor leaguer Elijah Dunham, as well as former Southridge baseball standout and Chicago White Sox first-round draft pick Colson Montgomery.

“It’s great to be here in Evansville,” Gossage said. “I’ve been trying to get up here since I met Don Mattingly his rookie year in 1983, I believe - my last year with the Yankees and Donnie’s first year. What we’re going to do is raise some money for a lot of different scholarships, and always it’s great to be able to lend your name to something like this.”

“It’s good to be part of a good cause, and they’re doing a good job,” Jones said. “The [Major League Baseball Players Association] is doing a good job to ask ex-baseball players and current baseball players involved with the community, so we come out here and support a good cause.”

Since 1993, the Tri-State Hot Stove League has raised over $1.5 million for over 100 local youth organizations and athletic programs.

