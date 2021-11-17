Birthday Club
Perdue Farms gives Ohio Co. Healthcare workers free frozen chicken

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Perdue Farms gave out around 650 boxes of frozen chicken to workers and staff at Ohio County Healthcare Hospital Tuesday morning.

“Protein is typically your most expensive item when grocery shopping,” said Kyla Dockery, a human resources manager for Perdue Farms. “So, if we can help our local families to save that money on their grocery bills, that’s a huge impact for our community.”

Company officials say each box contained about one week’s worth of food. Healthcare workers either drove or walked up, showed identification and received their free food.

“This generosity provided exactly what Perdue’s motto is: delivering hope to their neighbors in a very difficult time,” said CeCelia Robinson, the community relations director for Ohio County Healthcare.

Dockery says Ohio County healthcare workers helped take care of Perdue’s 1,300 associates at its Cromwell location throughout the pandemic.

“Our partners here at Ohio County Healthcare have done a fantastic job with helping us with COVID testing and helping us with vaccinations,” Dockery said.

Robinson says Ohio County Healthcare is grateful for the support.

“We are always so grateful when our community reaches out and says thank you,” said Robinson. “We understand this is unprecedented times in healthcare and we want to show our support.”

