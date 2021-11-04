Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tri-State Food Bank gets big donation

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri State Food Bank received a large donation Thursday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church donated a semi truck full of food - a total of 35,000 pounds.

The Food Bank’s Executive Director, Glenn Roberts, tells us all of the food will be dispersed in just two weeks.

He says as the temperature drops this time of year, the need for food rises.

“It comes at just the right time here as we get into the holiday season, and folks are struggling to pay their bills. Grocery prices are going up. This is a wonderful, wonderful donation that will go a long way to helping a lot of families during the holidays,” said Roberts.

The church donated a similar amount of food last year. They say they believe in giving back to their community any way they can.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Sasha Drake. Right: Clifford Johns II.
Deputies: Baby born inside hoarding home, fentanyl found
West Side Nut Club to provide update on half pot
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to attack officer with knife
Derek Hebel and Heather Rouse
Pair wanted in Wisconsin homicide arrested after chase in Hopkins Co.

Latest News

Brian Baumgartner
Testimonies underway in Warrick Co. murder trial
Vaccination
Ky. Attorney General joins states suing over Biden’s vaccine mandate
Testimonies underway in Warrick Co. murder trial
Testimonies underway in Warrick Co. murder trial
Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District officials say between now and the middle of...
Evansville city officials see new restaurants downtown as sign of economic growth