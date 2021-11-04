Tri-State Food Bank gets big donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri State Food Bank received a large donation Thursday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church donated a semi truck full of food - a total of 35,000 pounds.

The Food Bank’s Executive Director, Glenn Roberts, tells us all of the food will be dispersed in just two weeks.

He says as the temperature drops this time of year, the need for food rises.

“It comes at just the right time here as we get into the holiday season, and folks are struggling to pay their bills. Grocery prices are going up. This is a wonderful, wonderful donation that will go a long way to helping a lot of families during the holidays,” said Roberts.

The church donated a similar amount of food last year. They say they believe in giving back to their community any way they can.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.