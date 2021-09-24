Birthday Club
New regional driver testing branch coming to Owensboro, Madisonville

(WAFB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a new regional driver testing branch location for Kentuckians to obtain a state driver permit or driver license.

Beginning on September 27, state officials say KSP will offering driver testing at the KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 2620 KY Hwy 81 in Owensboro for residents of Daviess, Hancock and Ohio counties.

Another testing branch is coming to Madisonville. That location will be at 56 Federal Street. That office will be for residents of Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Webster counties.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website. Residents must make an appointment prior to arrival for a permit, driver or commercial driver license test.

KSP is continuing to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.

Prior to an appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual or by viewing it through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice’.

Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver or commercial driver license, applicants will need to make an appointment at one of the KYTC regional locations to obtain their official state driving identification.

