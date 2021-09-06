ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from Evansville.

Matthew Koch, 42, was serving time at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Officials say around 11:30 Sunday morning, correctional officers found Koch unresponsive in his cell.

Investigators say they suspect foul play and are treating his death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Koch was found guilty of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend back in 2008.

Police say Koch kidnapped Lein Kim Le at gunpoint after meeting her at an Evansville hospital and then drove her to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

During the kidnapping, authorities say Koch shot her in the ankle before driving to Oklahoma City and surrendering at a television station there.

