Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison

Matthew Koch.
Matthew Koch.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from Evansville.

Matthew Koch, 42, was serving time at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Officials say around 11:30 Sunday morning, correctional officers found Koch unresponsive in his cell.

Investigators say they suspect foul play and are treating his death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Koch was found guilty of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend back in 2008.

Police say Koch kidnapped Lein Kim Le at gunpoint after meeting her at an Evansville hospital and then drove her to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

During the kidnapping, authorities say Koch shot her in the ankle before driving to Oklahoma City and surrendering at a television station there.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
Police lights.
Cat believed to be burned to death
Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
A driver was sent to the hospital when their car hit several trees, ending up down in a 10-foot...
Driver hospitalized after hitting several trees, falling down embankment

Latest News

4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Anna Sue Maurice
Owensboro girl to be featured in Times Square presentation
"Blue" rescued from Blue Grass FWA
Dog with severe infections rescued in Vanderburgh Co.
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims