Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sugar Fix in Newburgh to close

Sugar Fix candy.
Sugar Fix candy.(Sugar Fix's Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Sugar Fix in Newburgh is closing up shop.

Officials with the candy shop made that announcement on Facebook, saying they’re closing in order to work with kids.

However, they say this is not the end of Sugar Fix.

According to a post, they will be carrying their candy at Hooray Children’s Shoppe.

Candy baskets and corporate gifts will still be offered.

They say all orders can still be placed on social media messaging. You can also make your orders by calling or email.

They also announced that they will be working to create a mobile candy shop that will be set up at events. You will also be able to rent the mobile candy shop.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
Jackie Leeg
Sheriff: Deputies find missing Henderson man following multi-agency search
Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Officials: Avoid CR 650 E, 250 S in Gibson Co. due to semi in ditch
KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus
KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus.
KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus
Muhlenberg Co. leaders to make statement on vaccines