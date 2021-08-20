Sugar Fix in Newburgh to close

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Sugar Fix in Newburgh is closing up shop.

Officials with the candy shop made that announcement on Facebook, saying they’re closing in order to work with kids.

However, they say this is not the end of Sugar Fix.

According to a post, they will be carrying their candy at Hooray Children’s Shoppe.

Candy baskets and corporate gifts will still be offered.

They say all orders can still be placed on social media messaging. You can also make your orders by calling or email.

They also announced that they will be working to create a mobile candy shop that will be set up at events. You will also be able to rent the mobile candy shop.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.