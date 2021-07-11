Tri-State parents finally take home their ‘miracle’ baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three long months, two Tri-State parents are calling Saturday a miracle.

“Clearly, mom and dad did the heavy lifting, and we just did our part,” Dr. Martin Vincent, a neonatologist at Ascension St. Vincent said.

That’s the impact the Tracy family had at Ascension St. Vincent, and after 87 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Melissa and Seth Tracy finally get to take baby Bexley home.

Bexley wasn’t the easiest pregnancy for mom.

“We went through three rounds of IVF and where the third cycle was, she was actually the only embryo to make it to the final stage and so we were thinking, just lost hope, let’s just do it anyway, and she stuck,” Melissa Tracy, Bexley’s mom said.

But that wasn’t the only bump in the road before Bexley made her grand entrance into the world. Melissa says at about 27 weeks, she started having some issues and went to her local doctor, where they told her she was having a baby and they were sending her to Ascension St. Vincent.

“We originally thought we were going to go to the helicopter, but I had a little bit of time so they ambulance us over and we stayed here for about four days, and Bexley decided she wanted to make her grand arrival,” Melissa said.

Doctors worked quickly to transition from natural birth to an emergency C-section when they learned there was a problem with the umbilical cord.

“So when the cord delivers first before the baby comes down through the birth canal, what can happen is the cord can actually get pinched off,” Dr. Michael Schultheis of the OB Hospitalist Group said. “So there is no blood flow, and hence no oxygenation going to the baby. With a matter of moments, we went back for an emergent C-section to get the baby here safely.”

A grand arrival at only two pounds and six ounces. That’s when baby Bexley was hooked up to machines to help her breathe and develop. She wasn’t even able to be held until she was one week old.

“Not seeing your child every moment of every day,” Melissa said. “You know, I went back to work about two weeks after and he went back about a week after - just finances, that’s real life. I think it would have been a lot harder if I would have been here seeing her struggle. But also on the opposite end, a huge struggle not seeing her at that exact moment.”

And now finally taking a healthy Bexley home, Melissa says without her team of doctors, this journey would have been a lot harder.

“Every single doctor, every single nurse, made us feel comfortable and really assured us they were doing what was best for her,” Melissa said. “Anytime there was a difficult decision or a setback, they had that explanation and that reassurance and positivity, and I think without that it would have made it 20 times harder.”

Melissa and Seth say they are now going straight to see family, and they can’t wait to show off baby Bexley.

