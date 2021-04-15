Owensboro bowling alley listed for sale, owner retiring

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro bowling lane is rolling out of business.
Owner Susan Dockery says she’s ready to move on from the Bowlodrome. She’s selling the bowling alley after her husband passed away just last year.
“My future was not working here all the time, so I’ve just decided to close,” Dockery said. “We have a great bar, everything is great so if somebody does buy it, they are going to do well.”
Dockery says picking up where she’s leaving off would be an easy spare to pick up.
