5 downtown Jasper buildings to receive grant for exterior improvements

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Jasper buildings will be awarded $10,000 each through the Facade Grant Program in coordination with Heart of Jasper.
The Facade Grant Program is intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building improvements in the downtown and riverfront areas in Jasper.
Officials say the goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.
The following buildings were announced as the winners.
- Young Rental and Realty, LLC - 248 E. 3rd Street - Current Businesses: ACE Construction (fencing and roofing); Seven Seas Pet Store; Downtown Running and Fitness.
- Nohr Building - 413 Main Street - Current Business: Gary’s Barber Shop.
- Danny Brescher Housing LLC - 1112 Newton Street - Current Business: TRP Transmission
- Kundek LLC - 209 E. 6th Street - Current Businesses: Copper Fox, Illusions Spa, and Verkamp Law Office
- MH Properties LLC - 706-708 ½ Main Street - Current Businesses: Primerica Financial Services, Electric Graffiti Tattoo Studio, Milligan Communications, Yourstory Photography, Stephanie Wallace Photography.
The Facade Grant Program will be awarding more grants in 2022.
Guidelines to apply for the grant can be found at the City Hall or Chamber of Commerce. You can also download all the information on Heart of Jasper’s website.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.