Evansville man finds retired fire department badge from 1968 with metal detector

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is looking for someone to claim a memento he found while using a metal detector on the northwest side of town.
Tony Montgomery sat in his Evansville workshop going through his treasures he’s found through his favorite hobby - metal detecting
“I’ve got a museum upstairs of the things I’ve found over the last 30 years,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been all over the country.”
He normally finds things with no way of knowing who once owned them.
But Montgomery said for the first time, he found something worth returning.
A gold-plated Evansville Fire Department badge, engraved with the name “C. Ayers” and dated with the year 1968.
“It’s an inheritance is what it is,” Montgomery said. “It’s something you’d want to pass down to your family. It’s not something for a stranger.”
Montgomery found the badge in the area of 5th Avenue off of Fulton Avenue.
He said it was three inches below the ground in between the street and the curb.
Montgomery believes it may have been there for at least half a century.
“You figure that was 50 years ago, so if he retired at retirement age, let’s say 60, that would make him 110,” he explained. “It’s likely he’s not around, but I bet his kid or his grandkids are.”
Montgomery has kept every treasure he’s found, but he says this one doesn’t belong in his collection.
“I think they’d be happy to have it back,” he said. “It’s something they can pass along to their kids.”
Montgomery posted the badge on his Facebook page trying to find the owner and got an outpouring of people wanting to help.
“They have all morning long. I’ve had friends give me names, they give me addresses,” Montgomery said. “I’ve looked them up in the White Pages, and the phone numbers just don’t match anymore.”
Montgomery said he just wants the badge back in the right hands.
“I think it’s great people care about this,” he said. “It’s a nice memento. If I lost something like this, I’d hope somebody would give it back to me.”
According to Chief Mike Larson with Evansville Fire Department, they’ve found the badge belongs to a late Clarence Ayers of Evansville. He had no children and his wife passed away in 2002. The department will be keeping the badge in honor of Ayers and his service.
