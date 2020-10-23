Red Cross urging blood donations before flu season hits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross officials are urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the US braces for the flu season while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have already had your flu shot, officials say that doesn’t affect your eligibility to donate blood.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. They say blood can only be given by those who are feeling well and a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
To find a blood drive and to schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website.
Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities from October 22 through November 15:
- American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 E. Odon, IN 47562
- 11/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Branchville United Methodist Church, 11261 Branchville Road Branchville, IN 47514
- 11/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Cannelton High School, 109 South 3rd St. Cannelton, IN 47520
- 10/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Celestine Community Club, 7742 E. Ellsworth Road Celestine, IN 47521
- 11/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 101 NE 4th St. Washington, IN 47501
- 10/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Dubois County Fairgrounds, 4157 South state Road 162 Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 11/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 11/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 11/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 11/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 11/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 11/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road Washington, IN 47501
- 10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY 42420
- 11/1/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670
- 11/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Perry County Memorial, 8885 IN-237 Tell City, IN 47586
- 11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462
- 11/2/2020: 6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462
- 11/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus IN 47579
- 10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Schnellville Community Club, 7855 East Market St. Schnellville, IN 47580
- 11/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road Evansville, IN 47720
- 10/25/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- St. Joseph Parish Center, 214 South Wallace Street Dale, IN 47523
- 11/8/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- VFW Post 1114, 110 N Wabash Ave of Flags Evansville, IN 47712
- 11/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 10/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St. Boonville, IN 47601
- 10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
