Owensboro High School grad starts lemonade stand to pay for college

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After graduating from Owensboro High School in 2019, Emily Williams knew she needed to find a way to pay for school.
“I needed a way to pay for college, and so I decided that I could sell lemonade at the Bar-B-Q Fest,” Williams said.
The OHS alum says it was such a success that she decided to start her own business.
“We saw that it was a hit and people would buy it, and we’ve been out since,” Williams said.
She is now going into her sophomore year at Samford University in Alabama.
Williams says Squeeze-E’s has afforded her the luxury of no student debt.
“This past year, I was able to go to college without taking any loans or anything, which is such a blessing,” Williams said. “And without this, it would not be possible.”
Williams says she uses some of the money for business expenses, and puts the rest right into her schooling.
“The margins are really good, especially this year,” Williams said. “You’ve got to really work for finding places to go and stuff, but if you can find the places to go, it’s a good profit.”
So profitable, Williams says they upgraded to a trailer.
“So we decided we could just buy a two-horse trailer, gut it all out, renovate it and make it into what we want.”
The pre-pharmacy major says she plans to continue her business when she’s home from college on summer breaks.
“I love college,” Williams said. “I’m a pre-pharmacy major, a little different than business, but I still like both of them and I think it just helps me diversify what I can do and stuff.”
For a list of times and locations to check out Squeeze-E’s, click here to visit the business’s Facebook page.
