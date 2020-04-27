IN adds additional mental health resources during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More online mental health resources are now available for Hoosiers.
A new website created by experts is set up to help people with anxiety and depression caused by the pandemic.
It’ll have simple self-assessments by Mental Health America to help you decide if you think you could benefit from mental health support.
They’ll have links to coping mechanisms, crisis counseling and how to self-monitor for signs of stress.
"It gives people a great way to log on from the privacy of their own home, take a screening, get the results, then connect with a provider to unpack the results to see, 'What does this mean for me? What can I do about it?” Emily Reidford with Mental Health America of Vanderburgh Co. said.
The immediate results are not to be used as a medical diagnosis.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration launched the “Be Well Indiana” website.
