It Takes A Village opening no-kill animal shelter in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village is set to open a no-kill animal shelter in Spencer County, which currently does not have an operating animal shelter.
ITV is one of the largest animal rescues in the region, averaging about 150 animals in its care.
The non-profit rescue has been helping the animals of Spencer County for almost nine years, but saw a significant increase in requests for help after the Spencer County Animal Control facility closed in October 2018.
ITV has been taking in an increased number of dogs and cats from Spencer County since the facility closed last fall.
Most of the animals ITV has taken in have been in dire conditions due to lack of animal services in the county. ITV says they have received multiple reports of animals being shot or abandoned because of the few options available for animal services in Spencer County.
The Spencer County Animal Control Board and Spencer County Commissioners have tentatively approved ITV operating from the former Animal Control facility and for the county to provide marginal funding for ITV to operate a facility in Spencer County.
ITV has been working with Dr. Kevin Kennedy and his staff at Hilltop Veterinary Services for almost nine years. Since the closing of the shelter, the partnership has grown even stronger as Dr. Kennedy’s staff has seen a significant influx in the number of homeless animals in Spencer County.
Dr. Kennedy will continue as ITV’s vet in Spencer County.
Plans are underway to open the facility as soon as possible, but not later than Fall 2019.
