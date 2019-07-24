Madisonville girl with rare condition sworn is police officer, finds out she’s going to Disney

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Eight-year-old Laila Engel-Deppe had a big wish granted today in Madisonville. Actually, two of them were granted!
Officials with Kids Wish Network say Laila is diagnosed with Lennox–Gastaut syndrome, which is a rare condition in which every type of seizure known can occur, and without warning.
At one point, they say she was having over 100 seizures a day. She’s now down to about one to four a week.
Laila has visited the Madisonville Police Department before, and ever since, she has wanted to become a police officer.
So, the people at Kids Wish Network reached out to the Madisonville Police Department to help out with the surprise.
If the day wasn’t big enough, Laila was told she’s heading to the most magical place on earth - Disney World.
Chellsie Brown was there for the big surprise, and she’s working on the story.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.