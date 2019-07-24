Madisonville girl with rare condition sworn is police officer, finds out she’s going to Disney

Eight-year-old Laila Engel-Deppe is diagnosed with Lennox–Gastaut syndrome. Today the @madisonvillepd is swearing her in as it is one of two wishes she has. Thanks to @kidswishnetwork she is about to get another very big wish granted. Stay tuned. 🧚‍♂️ @14News pic.twitter.com/v4q5pHcyr3