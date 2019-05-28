Police: Man 6x legal alcohol limit drives to Arby’s, falls asleep at table

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Poseyville man is facing drunk driving charges.
According to an Evansville Police report, 53-year-old Michael Kennett was spotted driving around 2:00 p.m. Monday.
A witness followed Kennett for quite some time and told police he was driving erratically.
The witness says Kennett almost hit another car, then pulled into the parking lot of the west side Arby’s. The witness says he watched Kennett hit the curb, drive into the grass, back up, hit the curb again, and back into a parking space.
The witness says Kennett stumble into the restaurant and ordered a meal. The witness says he sat down, took a few bites, laid his head down, and fell asleep.
Police say Kennett was still passed out when they got there.
Officers say he was not able to stand. They say a portable breath test showed his B.A.C. was .483.
According to experts, a fatal B.A.C. is .4 for about 50% of people.
