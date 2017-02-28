Sheriff: 68 dogs seized from former Vanderburgh Co. church - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: 68 dogs seized from former Vanderburgh Co. church

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kennels set up to transport 68 dogs seized at a former church. (WFIE) Kennels set up to transport 68 dogs seized at a former church. (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Sheriff's deputies and animal control officers seized 68 dogs from a former church on Hillview Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says animal control learned about Martha Crosley hoarding the animals in January.

The sheriff says when animal control officers went to check on her, she told them she had started an animal sanctuary but it had not been kept up.

When animal control officers went to check on her again, they say it looked like the conditions had gotten worse and the dogs were starting to become more endangered.

When animal control contacted the sheriff's office, a search warrant was obtained.

Deputies say they found dogs in very small crates and lying in feces and urine. We're told some of them were not fed properly and were underweight.

Wedding says the dogs will be examined by a veterinarian and the cost will be offset by the Spirit Medical fund.

We're told there could be charges filed against Crosley.

Right now, officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society and other groups are busy evaluating the health of the dogs.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly