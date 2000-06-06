A section of Interstate 69 in Hopkins County was shut down because of a serious crash, according to Madisonville police.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
Police arrested a woman Friday morning after they say she led officers on a wild chase in an Evansville neighborhood.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
High school students skilled in the automotive industry got a little hands-on testing Friday.
The city of Jasper isn't wasting any time fulfilling the list of goals set forth in Thursday's State of the City.
It's been more than eight months and still no sign of Aleah Beckerle. The now 20-year-old wheelchair bound girl was reported missing from her Iowa Street home in July.
An Evansville man was in jailed on robbery charges. Police were called to Mary Street around 8 p.m. Thursday after getting a call that a man had been beaten and robbed.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office wants your help finding an Owensboro man wanted for rape and sexual abuse.
An Evansville man has been convicted of child molesting.
Contractors are working on a steel upgrade on the bridges and lane restrictions on the northbound bridge will be in place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A Kentucky couple was arrested after they were found with drugs and a gun at Ellis Park.
More than 150 mourners came in silence, many with prayers and Bishop John McRaith on their mind. Mary Drury knew Bishop John for more than three decades.
A candlelight vigil is planned for the teen killed in an ATV crash. DNR officers say 14-year-old Caleb Poehlein went to pass a friend on another ATV, lost control, and crashed.
City leaders in Lewisport and the Green River Area Development District are continuing to look for ways to improve Chapman Park.
Debra Wollner has been officially sentenced for her role in the beating of a man to get him to make a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case.
Lane restrictions are expected on the Twin Bridges for the start of the week.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
A Henderson business has started a t-shirt campaign to raise money for volunteer fire fighters.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.
Kentucky's new law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion is facing a legal challenge in a federal courtroom.
Visitors at the Owensboro Sports Center could see some big changes within the next month.
Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz credits bringing people from the public and private sectors together along with grants and donations for the city's success.
Security concerns are being addressed all over the world, including right here in Evansville. The West Side Nut Club, who hosts the annual fall festival has increased security in recent years, and this week's London attack--a reminder why.
Those who knew former Bishop John McRaith say he loved inviting friends to the farm and giving people hayrides, so they loaded his casket up on a tractor pulled wagon and made the final trip to St. Stephen Cathedral.
In Jasper, wastewater rates will soon go up about $2 a month. Since the wastewater plant was built with a grant, the EPA requires the district to complete a rate study every two years.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.
A section of Interstate 69 in Hopkins County was shut down because of a serious crash, according to Madisonville police.
High school students skilled in the automotive industry got a little hands-on testing Friday.
The city of Jasper isn't wasting any time fulfilling the list of goals set forth in Thursday's State of the City.
It's been more than eight months and still no sign of Aleah Beckerle. The now 20-year-old wheelchair bound girl was reported missing from her Iowa Street home in July.
Rain and cold weather cannot stop New England fans from celebrating their team's fifth Super Bowl victory.
An estimated 800,000 is expected to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office live. However, more than 50 lawmakers from the House of Representatives will be absent. Here's a look at some legislators boycotting the Trump inauguration.
Monday morning, the supermoon was the closest full moon to Earth since 1948, and another like it won't occur until 2034. Check out these supermoon photos from around the world.
President Barack Obama laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery for the last time as president.
It's a busy Election Day in the U.S., with voters across the country heading to the polls. On the ballot: the presidency and control of Congress.
High school students skilled in the automotive industry got a little hands-on testing Friday.
The city of Jasper isn't wasting any time fulfilling the list of goals set forth in Thursday's State of the City.
It's been more than eight months and still no sign of Aleah Beckerle. The now 20-year-old wheelchair bound girl was reported missing from her Iowa Street home in July.
An Evansville man was in jailed on robbery charges. Police were called to Mary Street around 8 p.m. Thursday after getting a call that a man had been beaten and robbed.
On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will be seen. The best view will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
A section of Interstate 69 in Hopkins County was shut down because of a serious crash, according to Madisonville police.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office wants your help finding an Owensboro man wanted for rape and sexual abuse.
A Henderson business has started a t-shirt campaign to raise money for volunteer fire fighters.
Contractors are working on a steel upgrade on the bridges and lane restrictions on the northbound bridge will be in place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw has died.
One lawmaker is looking to legalize marijuana in Illinois. Democratic State Representative Kelly Cassidy is proposing a bill to legalize pot.
Our job here at 14 News is to keep you safe and informed.
American skywatchers are going to witness something most of us haven't seen in our lifetimes.
There's an update on the proposed Walmart Superstore in northern Vanderburgh County.
