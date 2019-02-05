USI Volunteer income tax assistance program underway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s tax time and you can get some free help, and help local students in the process.
The USI Volunteer income tax assistance program is underway.
Students practice what they’ve learned about tax prep, helping people with low to middle income tax files.
“It’s great. The students really enjoy it. It’s neat to see the students grow throughout the semester and also see them interact with the clients. That’s something that’s really important with the program where they get that one on one client interaction," said Brett Bueltel, Assistance Professor or Accounting.
The service is available every Monday evening now until March 18.
