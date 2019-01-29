EVSC bus involved in crash

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - An EVSC bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 6:40 at the intersection of North Saint Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane.
According to the sheriff’s office, the school bus was trying to turn east onto Allens Lane when it collided with a northbound pickup truck on Saint Joseph Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office says three students were on the bus when the crash happened. We’re told each of the students complained of minor pain at the scene, but they did not need any additional treatment. The children were then released to be taken to school by their guardians.
Traffic at the intersection was restricted for a short time while crews work the scene.
