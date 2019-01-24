Visitor restrictions in place at Owensboro Health because of flu

Prevention is the best medicine when it comes to the flu and other contagious illnesses! The first step in this prevention is to use good hand hygiene. Handwashing with soap and water, or using a 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer (if hands aren’t visibly soiled), should be done often. It’s also important to cover your cough and sneezes. Prevent contamination of hands and surfaces by directing coughs and sneezes into your sleeve at the inside of your elbow. Germs don’t spread easily from that location.