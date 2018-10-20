LIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders in SC for ‘Medicare for All’ rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves after speaking at a health care rally at the Convention of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 20, 2018 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 11:18 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will join Senator Nina Turner and other South Carolina democrats at a Medicare for All Rally at the Koger Center in Columbia at noon Saturday.

Sanders in South Carolina marks the latest notable national politican to visit South Carolina in the last few weeks.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have all visited the state in one capacity or another.

