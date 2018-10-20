LIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders in SC for ‘Medicare for All’ rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will join Senator Nina Turner and other South Carolina democrats at a Medicare for All Rally at the Koger Center in Columbia at noon Saturday.
Sanders in South Carolina marks the latest notable national politican to visit South Carolina in the last few weeks.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have all visited the state in one capacity or another.
