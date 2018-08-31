Police: Evansville man killed guinea pigs, hit woman

By Kenny Douglass | August 31, 2018 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 9:24 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people were sentenced after a fight that police say let to the death of three guinea pigs.

James Mosley, 24, was charged with battery and animal cruelty in August 2018.

He was accused of hitting a woman and then killing two pet guinea pigs. Police say a third guinea pig had to be put to sleep because of injuries.

As part of a plea deal, the animal cruelty charges were dropped.

Court records show Mosely completed a diversion program. They show he was ordered to take classes and do community service.

Court records show Haleigh Boyd pleaded guilty to a battery charge in the case.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended.

