Police: Evansville man killed guinea pigs, hit woman

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people were sentenced after a fight that police say let to the death of three guinea pigs.
James Mosley, 24, was charged with battery and animal cruelty in August 2018.
He was accused of hitting a woman and then killing two pet guinea pigs. Police say a third guinea pig had to be put to sleep because of injuries.
As part of a plea deal, the animal cruelty charges were dropped.
Court records show Mosely completed a diversion program. They show he was ordered to take classes and do community service.
Court records show Haleigh Boyd pleaded guilty to a battery charge in the case.
She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.