Case dismissed against parents accused of causing baby’s skull fractures

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Court records show the case has been dismissed against two parents arrested last year in Evansville.
Malon Gott and Sabrina Ragler were arrested in August 2018.
According to a probable cause affidavit, they faced two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
The affidavit says in October 2017, Ragler brought her infant to the hospital because of a seizure.
Authorities say the baby continued having seizures while at the hospital.
The baby was then taken to a Louisville hospital after two skull fractures were discovered.
Hospital officials say the fractures were caused by blunt force trauma.
They say the baby had extensive hemorrhages that were found on an MRI.
Authorities say Gott and Ragler told them they did not know how the fractures happened.
On June 14, 2019, the case was dismissed against both parents due to insufficient evidence.
Court documents say the exact date and cause of the injury is not able to be determined.
They say the matter was also adjudicated during a proceeding with the Department of Child Services.
