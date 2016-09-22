LOOGOOTEE, IN (WFIE) - It’s a birdhouse paradise.

Tucked away in Loogootee, about 20 miles north of Jasper, thousands of colorful rocks and birdhouses cover the property of Bill Larkin.

People travel from miles around to see this paradise for birds.

"Sometimes they'll walk in the door and scream," says Bill Larkin, "I mean, unbelievable, everybody's got to see this, and it's amazing sometimes."

Bill Larkin is 72, retired, and makes bird houses to pass the time.

In 2011, Bill changed his home from a paradise filled with flowers to a paradise filled with birdhouses.

"When I quit the flowers I thought, what am I going to do with all this wooden stuff here," says Larkin. "These flower boxes, there's 90 of them I think here. And these wooden structures are everywhere, so I thought birdhouses"

Then came the colorful rocks to make it more interesting.

"So I went into town and filled up my car every day, five days a week, that whole summer and painted them," says Larkin. "I'm pretty well done, it's a maintenance nightmare now."

There are roughly 4,000 bird houses outside the property alone.

"There's at least 2,000 in the house, and that number keeps going up," says Larkin, "I just can't quit."

He says he just wanted to create a place for people to be happy.

It is free to see the birdhouses and Bill will invite anyone who is interested, to stop by.

"I hate to admit it," says Larkin, "but there has been times that I've almost teared up, especially when there's a nursing home or a bunch of little kids. Oh I mean, they just enjoy it so much, you can just see the joy."

Bill Larkin hands out thousands of his handmade birdhouses every single year.

(UPDATE: Larkin passed away in July 2022. The house is permanently closed.)

