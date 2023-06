KNOX CO., IN (WFIE) - A Knox County man has been found not guilty in a child molesting trial.

State Police arrested Juan Onel Vargas, Jr., of Bicknell, in December of 2015.

Court records show, nearly eight years later, his trial was held last week.

On Thursday, Vargas was found not guilty by a jury.

