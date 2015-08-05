Three suspects charged in Breedlove murder plead not guilty

Shane Breedlove

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The three men accused of killing an Evansville DJ made their first appearances in court Wednesday.

Derrick Murray, Bobby John Handegard, and his son, Bobby Michael Handegard, are all charged with murder in the July 19 death of Shane Breedlove.

Bobby Michael turned himself in to police Tuesday night.

The courtroom was packed, and when the Handegard's were read their charges and possible penalties, family members burst into tears, some even had to leave the room.

The judge entered a not guilty plea for all three suspects.

Their possible penalties include 45-65 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

We spoke with friends of Breedlove, who are happy there have been some arrests.

We also spoke with family members of the Handegards, who tell us, their relatives are innocent.

“Nobody knows the story,” said a family member. “Nobody knows my cousin and my uncle like my family does. People need to stop. That’s all I have to say.”

Bond has not been set for the three men.

Murray and Bobby John will be in court next week.

Bobby Michael Handegard's next date is set for October 1.

