Arrest made in January’s deadly hit and run

By Kenny Douglass
Published: Dec. 9, 2014 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 19, 2014 at 10:00 PM CST
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - An arrest was made in a deadly hit and run accident that happened in Warrick County in January.

Sheriff's deputies tell us 34-year-old Gina Neel was arrested in November and made her first court appearance Monday in the death of 42-year-old Jeremy Compton.

Compton's body was found in a yard off Epworth Rd. in Newburgh around 2:30 a.m. on January 30.

Authorities say Neel had been drinking and was heading home when she struck Compton and left the scene.

Deputies say Compton was walking along the road with a gas can after running out of gas at Deaconess Hospital.

Neel is charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and causing a death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

She is out of jail on bond and will be back in court on February 9.

