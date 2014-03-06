Birthday Club
Theft charges filed after funds missing from ABA Sports League

By Kara Mattingly
Published: Mar. 6, 2014 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 12, 2014 at 9:22 PM CDT
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - An investigation is underway right now concerning missing funds from the ABA Sports League in Hopkins County.

The Hopkins County Attorney's Office has charged the president and treasurer of the ABA Sports League with theft by unlawful taking.

County Attorney Todd P'Pool says Kentucky State Police reviewed three years of financial statements for the ABA. He says they found hundreds of dollars that were supposed to go to the sports league, was actually being spent by President Mia Higens on personal items.

"Things like clothes, toys, diet pills, gourmet food. Items you would not see in a concession stand.  So it's clear that there were inappropriate expenditures," P'Pool says.

If convicted, Higens could face up to a year in jail and possibly thousands of dollars of restitution. Investigators says she will be booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Higens is listed as working at Ameriprise Financial Services in Madisonville.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

