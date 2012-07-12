Man pinned beneath car in early morning incident

Evansville Police were called to an early morning scene where a pedestrian was hit by a car and lead to a woman being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Police say that around 3:30 a.m. July 11, 2012, they responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car near the intersection of Eighth and Vine in Downtown Evansville.
Officers say when they a woman told them she was driving down Vine Street when her passenger jumped out of the car.
Police say she then ran him over pinning him beneath the vehicle.
The passenger was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he is listed in fair condition. Police tell 14 News the man was conscious and talking while he was being transported.
The driver was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with injury.
The charge was expunged from the driver’s record in 2018.
