Riverfront memorial immortalizes soldiers past and present

There's a new memorial on Evansville's riverfront dedicated to local military, past and present. It's called 'Soldiers in Stone.'
The monuments currently lining Evansville's riverside are dedicated to veterans who've lost their lives. 'Soldiers in Stone' aims at those currently serving, as well as veterans.
'Soldiers in Stone' President Kenny Tenbarge says the bricks are for the mean and women fighting for their lives overseas.
"A lot of people get confused and think maybe it's just for people that have passed while serving . It's not, it's for anybody like those four marines yesterday, they're getting ready to leave and their families just bought a brick for them."
The first four bricks of the monument has each members name, their ranking and what branch of the military they're in, but Tenbarge says you can put anything you want on the brick you purchase.
"You can get anything put on them . They're for anyone who has served or is actively serving, who's passed away from a war, anybody that has basically been in service."
The first bricks were put in with a special ceremony honoring four new marines.
"The first four, we wanted to kick it off somehow and what better way than to have it for those leaving soon."
He says the City of Evansville supports the new memorial. He doesn't plan on having to turn anyone away that wants a brick.
"We hope to line the riverfront here. The city gave us the okay to go all the way down to Casino Aztar and just replace the old bricks with the new engraved ones.
Tenbarge says 'Soldiers in Stone' is just getting started.
"There's a lot of veterans in Evansville and every year after the parade, we plan on having a ceremony."
