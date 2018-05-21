Contact WFIE

|
Jay Hiett
|
General Manager
|
Renae Mullins
|
Assistant to GM
|
Sarah Glaser
|
Human Resources
News
|
Joe Schlaerth
|
News Director
|Christi Reynard
|
Assistant News Director
|creynard@14news.com
|
Brian Cissell
|
Assignment Editor
Producers
|
Kara Mattingly
|
14News Sunrise Producer
|
Chris Norris
|
14News Sunrise Producer
|
Cassie Curry
|
Midday with Mike Producer
|
Celeste King
|
14News at 4 Producer
|
Joey Hardy
|
14News at 6/10 Producer
|
Christy Monroe
|
14News at 5 Producer
Anchors
|
Beth Sweeney
|
14News at 4/5 weekdays
|
Dan Katz
|
Sunrise
|
Shaelie Clark
|Sunrise
|shaelieclark@14news.com
|
Jackie Monroe
|
14News at 6/10 weekdays
|
Mike Blake
|
Midday with Mike
|
Randy Moore
|
14News at 5/6/10 weekdays
Meteorologists
|
Jeff Lyons
|
Chief Meteorologist
|
Byron Douglas
|
Sunrise Meteorologist
|
Arden Gregory
|Weekend Meteorologist
|agregory@14news.com
Sports
|Bethany Miller
|
Sports Reporter/Anchor
|
Aaron Hancock
|
Sports Reporter
Reporters
|
Katie Kapusta
|
Reporter
|
Brittany Harry
|
Reporter
|Evan Gorman
|Reporter
|Kate O'Rourke
|Reporter
|
Lauren Artino
|
Reporter
|
Paige Hagan
|
Reporter
|
Chellsie Brown
|
Reporter/Anchor
|
Jim Stratman
|Reporter
|jstratman@14news.com
Digital Team
|
Jill Lyman
|
Digital Content Manager
|Sean Edmondson
|Digital Content Executive Producer
|sedmondson@14news.com
|
Jared Goffinet
|
Digital Content Producer
|
Kenny Douglass
|
Digital Content Producer
|
Eunice De La Torre
|
Digital Content Producer
Photographers/Editors
|
Aaron Hancock
|
Photojournalist
|
Matt Svorinic
|
Sunrise Editor
|
Danyelle Long
|
14News at 5/6/10 Editor
|
Derek Mullins
|
Photojournalist
|
Derick Brattain
|
Photojournalist
|
Kirk Duncan
|
Sunrise Photojournalist
|
Adam Pyle
|
14News at 4 Editor, Photojournalist
Production
|
Jason Gravens
|
Operations Manager
|
Evan Brosmer
|
Sunrise Director
|Sydni LaFollette
|Midday Director
|
Justin Newman
|
PM Director
|
Steve Winkeler
|
PM Director
|
Beth Shields
|
Content Specialist
|
Cassie Curry
|
Content Specialist
|
Daniel Albin
|
Content Specialist
|
Kenny Perkins
|
Content Specialist
|
Kerry Minton
|
Content Specialist
|
Tyler Snow
|
Content Specialist
|Caleb Freeland
|Content Specialist
|Michael Taylor
|Content Specialist
Master Control
|
Ted Haycraft
|
Master Control Supervisor
|
Kelly Certain
|
MCO
|
William Lansdale
|
MCO
Technology
|
Bobby Barnett
|
Director of Technology
|
Randy Beal
|
Engineering
|
Tom Gore
|
Engineering
|
Jim Blackford
|
Engineering
|
Tom Fugate
|
Building Maintenance
|
William Morris
|
IT Manager
Marketing
|
Brandon Ridge
|
Marketing Director
|
Micah Braden
|
Senior Marketing Producer
|Michael Philp
|Marketing Producer
|
Todd Tipton
|
Marketing Producer/Graphic Artist
|
Riley Fugate
|
Marketing Producer
|
Chuck Summerville
|
Creative Services Manager
|
Heather McKinney
|River City Weekend
|hmckinney@14news.com
Programming & Research
Sales
|
Brook Arnold
|
General Sales Manager
|
Lisa Teague
|
Local Sales Manager
|
Robbie Godeke
|
Transactional Sales Manager
|
Lori Coole
|
Digital Sales Manager
|
Jayne Wesner
|
Sr. Digital Sales Specialist
|Lily Algaier
|Sr. Digital Sales Specialist
|
Brie Kormelink
|
Success Manager
|
Jennifer Hoffman
|
Digital Sales Success Manager
|
Sam Minor
|Success Manager
|sminor@14news.com
|
Melissa Ethridge
|
Success Manager
|
Nicole Tsimekles
|Success Manager
|ntsimekles@14news.com
|Taylor Wigington
|Success Manager
|Ashlyn Rush
|Success Manager
|Andrea Emerson
|Success Manager
|
Nicole Boren
|Success Manager
|nboren@14news.com
|
Jamie Pinkston
|
Media Sales Consultant
|
Laurel Rawden
|
Media Sales Consultant
|
Maureen O'Daniel
|
Media Sales Consultant
|
Nicole Wolf
|
Media Sales Consultant
|
Randy Dickerson
|
Media Sales Consultant
|Erin Holajter-Baxter
|Media Planner
|Kim Spaetti
|National Sales Assistant
|kspaetti@14news.com
WFIE 14News is owned by Gray Television.