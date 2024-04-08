Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0), assigning them the second-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1100 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Boilermakers host the Morehead State Eagles. Purdue is favored by 29.5 points in this matchup. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 138.5.

Purdue NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1100 2nd Bet $100 to win $1100 Preseason +1400 3rd Bet $100 to win $1400

Purdue Team Stats

Purdue has a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 53.0 points per game. It is putting up 98.0 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and is allowing 45.0 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.

Purdue Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Purdue has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Purdue Players

Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers in scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounding (11.0 rebounds per game).

Braden Smith paces the team with 7.0 assists per game.

The Boilermakers are led by Smith from beyond the arc. He connects on 4.0 shots from deep per game.

Ethan Morton leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Edey collects 4.0 blocks an outing to pace Purdue.

