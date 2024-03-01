Right now, the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) have the 43rd-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

The Boilermakers host the Southern Jaguars, with the tip at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Boilermakers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000 (Bet $100 to win $30000)

Purdue Team Stats

So far this season, Purdue is putting up 49.0 points per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 92.0 points per contest (329th-ranked).

Purdue Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Purdue has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

