Oddsmakers have given the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) the 15th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +3500 on the moneyline.

The Fighting Irish suit up against the NJIT Highlanders in a road game. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Fighting Irish NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3500)

Notre Dame Team Stats

Notre Dame ranks 163rd in college basketball with 71.0 points per contest, but its defense has been less effective, surrendering 100.0 points per game (18th-worst in college basketball).

Notre Dame Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 Notre Dame has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

